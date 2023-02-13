Hannah Ververs Named to Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — Over 650 students were named to Alvernia University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester, including Hannah Ververs majoring in Occupational Therapy major

“Congratulations to Hannah, a dedicated and hard-working student, for getting the most out of the classroom and experiential learning experiences at Alvernia. Their hard work and academic achievement on top of their other personal, academic, and professional responsibilities are to be applauded,” said Alvernia University President John R. Loyack. “I cannot wait to see the academic achievements they continue to accomplish in the 2023 spring semester.”

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits. A full list of students is available at Alvernia.edu.

“Each and everyone one of the students on this list should be commended for their commitment to their academic excellence and themselves as they continue to grow personally and professionally while following their passions,” said Alvernia University Senior Vice President and Provost Glynis Fitzgerald.

Alvernia University is a Catholic comprehensive university with a liberal arts foundation founded by the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters in 1958. The university serves over 3,000 students in Reading, Pottsville, and Philadelphia with a unique blend of rigorous liberal arts education, strong technical training in many high-demand majors, ever-expanding experiential learning opportunities through study abroad and internship experiences, and community engagement through its Franciscan-based community service model.

Related

Comments

Comments