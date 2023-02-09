Musella Makes Love the Focus of Successful Valentine’s Celebration

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
69






PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella held the second annual Valentine’s Day Celebration at The Village on Wednesday, February 8.

The event was jam-packed with supporters, well-wishers, residents, and business owners showing their support for the popular Councilman.

Musella was elected to Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council in 2022 and is now in his second year serving the residents of Parsippany.

Friends, relatives, dignitaries, and local business owners came to support Councilman Musella.
Patrick Minutillo, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella, and Mayor James Barberio.
Parsippany resident Hank Heller and Gourmet Cafe Owner Matthew Pierone
Morris County Commissioner Deborah Smith and Lou Valori
Former Council Candidate and Board of Education member Gary Martin
Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi and Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Loretta Gragnani
Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Loretta Gragnani and Parsippany Republican Committee Chair Delores dePierro.
Morris County Commissioner Steven Shaw, Morris County Commissioner Deputy Director Christine Myers, Justin Musella and Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen.
Justin Musella with local businessman Joseph Bonadeo
Justin Musella with Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee Secretary Raj Dichpally
Danny Desai and Nicolas Limanov
Town of Boonton Council Member Joseph E. Bock, Jr. and Anthony Scandariato
A special birthday celebration for Morris County Republican Club Chair Laura Ali

Residing with his wife Courtney in the Powder Hill neighborhood in town, Councilman Musella has made it his primary focus to keep Parsippany the safe, prosperous, and community-oriented township we all know and love. Ensuring local service organizations thrive, Musella has actively participated in street cleanups and food banks and has taken an active role in the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, an organization that services the most vulnerable in our community. He is also a member of Sons of Italy, Morris County Chapter.

A 2013 graduate of Emory University, Musella received his BA in Political Science and has worked exclusively in sales within the booming financial technology services industry. Bringing his own perspective on cost-effective and intuitive ways of streamlining Town Hall, Musella will help this administration keep taxes low and ensure municipal services work for all.

Also insisting on direct communication with residents, Musella has an open-inbox policy. Any resident can contact him at jmusella@parsippany.net with any questions, comments, or concerns about municipal business and can count on him to represent them until a satisfactory resolution has been made.

Musella Makes Love the Focus of Successful Valentine’s Celebration

 

Comments

Comments


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR