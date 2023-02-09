Musella Makes Love the Focus of Successful Valentine’s Celebration

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella held the second annual Valentine’s Day Celebration at The Village on Wednesday, February 8.

Musella was elected to Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council in 2022 and is now in his second year serving the residents of Parsippany.

Residing with his wife Courtney in the Powder Hill neighborhood in town, Councilman Musella has made it his primary focus to keep Parsippany the safe, prosperous, and community-oriented township we all know and love. Ensuring local service organizations thrive, Musella has actively participated in street cleanups and food banks and has taken an active role in the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, an organization that services the most vulnerable in our community. He is also a member of Sons of Italy, Morris County Chapter.

A 2013 graduate of Emory University, Musella received his BA in Political Science and has worked exclusively in sales within the booming financial technology services industry. Bringing his own perspective on cost-effective and intuitive ways of streamlining Town Hall, Musella will help this administration keep taxes low and ensure municipal services work for all.

Also insisting on direct communication with residents, Musella has an open-inbox policy. Any resident can contact him at jmusella@parsippany.net with any questions, comments, or concerns about municipal business and can count on him to represent them until a satisfactory resolution has been made.

