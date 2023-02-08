 Authorities Announce Missing Adult Female Located

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Morristown Police Department Chief Darnell Richardson announce that 25-year-old Imani Glover, reported missing from Morristown, has been found.

Imani Glover, of Morristown, was initially reported missing to the Morristown Police Department by her mother on January 8, 2023.

Through the extensive cooperative efforts of the Morristown Police Department, New York City Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies working with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Glover was located.

Prosecutor Carroll thanked our law enforcement partners for their efforts during this investigation and the public for their assistance and expressions of concern about Glover’s wellbeing.

