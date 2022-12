Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board Meeting – December 14, 2022

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board Meeting – December 14, 2022.

The announcement is made that adequate notice of this meeting has been given and that it is being conducted in accordance with N.J.S.A. 10:4-6 et seq. of the New Jersey “Open Public Meetings Act.”

Click here to download the agenda.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment

2022 Members and Term Dates

Robert Iracane Chairman 12/31/22

Dave Kaplan Vice-Chair 12/31/23

Bernard Berkowitz Member 12/31/24

Scot Joskowitz Member 12/31/25

Nancy Snyder Member 12/31/23

Sridath Reddy Member 12/31/22

Davey Willans Member 12/31/24

Casey Parikh Alt. No. 1 12/31/23

Chris Mazzarella Alt. No. 2 12/31/23

John Chadwick, Planner, John T. Chadwick IV P.P.

Chas Holloway, Engineer, Keller & Kirkpatrick

Peter King, Attorney, King Moench Hirniak & Collins, LLP

Nora O. Jolie, Board Secretary

Related

Comments

Comments