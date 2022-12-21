Laura McClusky Presented with a Proclamation

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio presented Laura McClusky, Chairperson of the Environmental Advisory Committee, with a proclamation honoring her many years on the committee.

McCluskey began serving on the Parsippany Environmental Advisory Committee in 1998 and became the Committee Chair in 2008. Laura was instrumental in forming the Parsippany Bat Protection Program, facilitated the first successful “Batapolluza Fair,” and worked to encourage residents’ participation in the successful Wildlife Preserve Bat Walks.

She was influential in initiating the Plastic Bag Ban Ordinance and working with the Township on their roll-out campaign to the public.

Other projects that were completed during Laura’s tenure include the Low Phosphate and Well Head Ordinances, the Cool Cities Mayor’s Commitment, the Troy Brook Study in conjunction with Rutgers, several initiatives with the Parsippany Green Team which culminated in Bronze Certification from Sustainable Jersey, and the installation of a pollinator garden at the Parsippany Library which she will continue to nurture; and Well Head Ordinances, the Cool Cities Mayor’s Commitment, the Troy Brook Study in conjunction with Rutgers, several initiatives with the Parsippany Green Team which culminated in Bronze Certification from Sustainable Jersey, and the installation of a pollinator garden at the Parsippany Library which she will continue to nurture. In addition to serving on PEAC, Laura contributed to protecting our local environment by teaching environmental education for over 30 years at Parsippany Hills High School, where she wrote and initiated the K-12 Environmental Education Programs for the Parsippany School District, thereby influencing countless students to be better stewards of our natural resources.

“It has been my honor to serve on the Parsippany-Troy Hills Environmental Advisory Committee, and it has been a highlight of my many years working in the environmental field,” said Laura after receiving her proclamation.

“Starting with the Revolutionary soldier’s cemetery, to the one-room schoolhouse to the infamous ROCK HOUSE, its past is inspiring. And there are more modern moments, such as Geese flying over Volunteers Park, watching a sunrise over Lake Parsippany, and walking through the fall foliage at Troy Meadows, even amid the busy workers and shoppers going about their daily chores. And the future looks prosperous, as shown in our amazing schools, all the young families, and the many children happily living here. Parsippany is made of thousands of these moments strung together. The Environmental Advisory Committee has been a part of the town’s past; they are an important asset for the present and are focused on the future. Just the mere presence of this committee has created an overtone of awareness that we must move forward with progress in balance with nature. That is why it is so important to keep this committee active. This environmental committee has always been composed of the people who make up this community. This committee represents the best of our town and will always have the best interests of Parsippany at heart. Their accomplishments are everyone’s accomplishments. I wish this committee a long and prosperous future. I am an optimist. I know it is good hands, and I believe the best is yet to come,” she continued.

The Environmental Advisory Committee is a nine-member committee that serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council regarding environmental issues which affect – or are perceived to have a potential effect on – the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills. The Committee also serves as a repository of information about the environmental issues related to the township. The mission of the Environmental Advisory Committee is to represent the Township’s people in matters relating to protecting our land, water, air, and energy. The committee is dedicated to maintaining a healthy and aesthetic environment for the residents and visitors of Parsippany-Troy Hills for current and future generations.