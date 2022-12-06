Prevention Is Key December Breakfast Focuses on the Power of Positivity

MORRIS COUNTY — The power of positive thinking will be a focus of the monthly Recovery Recognition Breakfast hosted by Prevention is Key (PIK) this December. PIK is a north Jersey-based non-profit substance misuse prevention agency. The Recovery Recognition Breakfast began as a small gathering to acknowledge the work of the agency’s volunteers but has grown into something much bigger. Community members are invited to join PIK on the second Monday of each month to discover recovery resources, network with peers in or exploring recovery, and learn something new.

The December breakfast is sponsored by Absolute Awakenings and will welcome speakers Harvey Rich and Joey Himelfarb to educate guests on the power of positive thinking. The program will conclude with special guests from Creature Comforts Pet Therapy. The animals will be available for pets and cuddles following the formal speaking program.

The breakfast is scheduled to be held on December 12 at 9:30 a.m. at the Rockaway Center for Addiction Recovery Education and Success (CARES), located at 25 West Main Street.

Questions and RSVPs can be directed to Laura Jennings Pitt at (973) 949-7979 or ljennings@mcpik.org,

Prevention is Key (PIK) is a 501(c)3 organization that has delivered culturally competent, evidence-based prevention services in Morris County and the surrounding counties for almost 25 years. The agency was founded in 1989 to coordinate substance misuse prevention in Morris County. From our roots as a resource center and awareness campaigns with a modest budget to our current implementation of both direct service and environmental change strategies, including our recent addition of the Center for Addiction Recovery and Success (CARES) Peer to Peer Recovery Center, has made PIK the premiere substance misuse prevention agency in north central New Jersey. For more information, click here.