Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Swears in New Assistant Prosecutor

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood announce the hiring of Alexandra L. Pecora as Assistant Prosecutor for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Carroll officially swore in Assistant Prosecutor Pecora at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on December 5.

Assistant Prosecutor Pecora is assigned to the General Investigations Unit within the Courts & Administration Division.

Assistant Prosecutor Pecora most recently served as an Assistant Prosecutor for the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and a Law Clerk for the Honorable Frederic R. McDaniel in Union County. During her tenure with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, she was assigned to the Trial Team, Domestic Violence Unit, Juvenile Unit, and Appellate Unit. AP Pecora previously served as a legal intern for the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and private law practice in West Orange and as a Juvenile Justice Extern in Montgomery County, PA.

AP Pecora holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Pennsylvania State University and a Juris Doctorate from Villanova University School of Law. Prosecutor Carroll said, “I welcome AP Pecora to our team. We are excited to have her join our office.”

Related

Comments

Comments