Managing Partner, Hoffmann & Baron, LLP Guests On Public Affairs Radio Show

PARSIPPANY — Daniel A. Scola, Jr., Managing Partner, Hoffmann & Baron, LLP, was a recent guest on ‘RNJ Morning Program’ with Host Bert Baron.

Baron and Scola discussed the recent lawsuit between the Medieval Times and their performers’ union over the use of the Medieval Times name.

According to Scola, “It was surprising they decided to use the Medieval Times name when they could have chosen any number of names that might have been available. For example, Knights of the Round Table, Feudal Workers United, and Gothic Workers United, instead chose Medieval Times, it is a risky situation to use a famous mark like that regardless of the types of goods and services you are offering.”

For any entrepreneur, business owner, or inventor that is looking to pick a name for their entity; Scola explained how a name is tied into a brand that represents the source of the product, i.e., the company. It is extremely important to their success as a business. Scola stated, “The name of a company and its brands are valuable assets… they are among the most important assets a business can have.”

Scola emphasized the importance of selecting the right trademark. He stated, “Choose a mark that’s unique, that cannot be confused with other marks.”

For more information on Hoffmann & Baron, LLP, click here.

To listen to the interview, please click here.

Daniel A. Scola, Jr. is the managing partner of Hoffmann & Baron and also manages the chemical, pharmaceutical/biochemical, and medical device practice group in the New Jersey office. He has extensive experience in polymers, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. He specializes in building IP portfolios and designing strategies to protect and enhance company value. Previously, he was Counsel, patents, and trademarks as well as Assistant Corporate Secretary at The Warner-Lambert Co. and Intellectual Property Attorney at Loctite Corporation.

Prior to earning his law degree, Scola was an adhesive and composite-materials engineer at the Pratt & Whitney Division of United Technologies.

Hoffmann & Baron is a full-service law firm specializing in all areas of intellectual property, both domestically and internationally. For almost four decades, the practice has become known for its unparalleled ability to protect and transform ideas into assets.

With an entrepreneurial spirit, not usually seen in the legal industry, the firm attracts world-class attorneys. Hoffmann & Baron is one of the few firms in the country to use a hybrid model to successfully meld its business side with its technology.

Hoffmann & Baron, LLP provides the most cost-effective approach to achieve the best favorable outcome for the client. Commercial success, efficiency, and discipline are their guides. Established in 1984 by co-founders Charles R. Hoffmann and Ronald J. Baron, the firm has offices in New York, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. The firm is proud to serve clients around the globe in all scientific and engineering fields.

