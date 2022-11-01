Stabbing at Hilton Hotel During “Chiller Theatre”

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 12:18 p.m., Parsippany Police responded to the Hilton Hotel, One Hilton Court, on a report of a stabbing during the “Chiller Theatre” event.

David C. Knestrick, 47, of Norwalk, Connecticut was arrested in connection with a stabbing.

A private security officer who was working during the event was stabbed with a knife while intervening in an altercation between Knestrick and other patrons at the event.

The victim of the stabbing was transported to Morristown Medical Center for treatment, and as a result of the investigation, Knestrick was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, a crime of the second degree; Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, a crime of the third degree; and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, a crime of the fourth degree.

The Defendant was charged on a warrant complaint and remains in custody pending a court appearance.

“The incident today is a criminal matter under investigation by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department and Morris County Sheriff’s Department. We appreciate the concern of those asking about the status of our friend and colleague affected, but please understand he has a family and it is not for us to discuss anything regarding his health,” organizers said in a statement on social media.

Chiller Theatre was a three-day event held at the Hilton. Friday, October 28 through Sunday, October 30. The autograph-signing convention draws thousands around Halloween and again in the spring to the Hilton.

Police have not yet given details about what sparked the altercation or how many people were involved.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at (973) 263-4300 or the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or signing a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

