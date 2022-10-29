Nest Chiropractic Donated to Parsippany Police on First Responders Day

PARSIPPANY — Nest Chiropractic donated bagels to the Parsippany Police Department in honor of National First Responders Day.

National First Responders Day on October 28 recognizes the heroic men and women who make it their business to take immediate action when disaster strikes.

Dr. Dan is originally from West Orange. He earned his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Life University in Marietta, Georgia. Prior to that, he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from The Catholic University of America. Dr. Dan is proficient in multiple chiropractic techniques including Diversified, cox flexion-distraction, activator Sacro-occipital technique, and Gonstead as well as being Webster certified. He comes from a family of chiropractors – his father, two aunts, an uncle, and a cousin are all currently in practice. When he is not helping others achieve their optimum health through chiropractic, he is an avid sports enthusiast and faithfully follows the Yankees and Giants.

Nest Chiropractic is located at 341 Smith Road, Parsippany. The Nest Chiropractic is a member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

