Bucco Bill Would Force NJMVC to Improve Customer Service

MORRIS COUNTY — Help would be a phone call away for state residents who struggle to complete New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission transactions online under legislation sponsored by Senator Anthony M. Bucco and endorsed by the Senate Transportation Committee.

“In an effort to re-establish credibility with New Jersey drivers, MVC has transitioned many of its services to the internet,” said Bucco (R-25). “Unfortunately, many residents have found the process confusing and annoying.

“By requiring the commission to provide a call center where live representatives are standing by to help, this bill will alleviate much of the public’s frustrations,” the Senator added. “The hotline will ensure a higher level of customer service.”

The bipartisan bill, A-3663/S-1633 would require MVC’s call center to be available to the public on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at a minimum.

In addition, Bucco’s bill would require MVC to collect and publish online its quarterly performance reports, including information on the number of calls and wait times.

“MVC was roundly criticized for poor performance during the pandemic. Drivers felt abandoned and disrespected as long lines wrapped around facilities and agencies frequently closed for extensive sanitization and cleaning,” Bucco said. “With the creation of a responsive, effective phone center, this bill will help restore some of the public’s trust.”

Since introducing an online system for customers to make appointments for in-person services at motor vehicle agencies two years ago, MVC has expanded the site, adding options for getting licenses, registrations, and titles; and commercial driver’s license renewals. The commission now boasts that 80 percent of its motor vehicle services are available through its website.

