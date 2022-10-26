Prescription Drug Take Back Day

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is taking back unwanted prescription drugs Saturday, October 29 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. in front of the Harmon Face Values Store, 3189 Route 46, located in the Morris Hills Shopping Center.

They cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, ONLY PATCHES OR PILLS.

This drop off is ONLY for individual citizens. Businesses that deal with pharmaceuticals, doctors, health care providers, and pharmacies are prohibited from disposing of pharmaceuticals at the collection site under FDA guidelines.

According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

