The Nest Chiropractic Announces National First Responder Day Special Under New Ownership

PARSIPPANY — In honor of National First Responders Day on Friday, October 28, The Nest Family, Pediatric and Prenatal Chiropractic in Parsippany is offering a free first visit to first responders including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and military (active and veterans).

The Nest is recently under the new ownership of West Orange native Dr. Daniel Roses, D.C.

“It’s extremely important to me to ensure that the brave people who protect, serve and keep our community safe are taken care of as well,” says Dr. Roses. “With many first responders in my family, I have seen the toll that the physical and mental stresses of their jobs take on their bodies. I know that regular chiropractic care can not only help with aches and pains that come with the job, but also allow our local heroes to maintain their maximum functionality.”

The Nest Family, Pediatric, and Prenatal Chiropractic are located at 341 Smith Road in Parsippany. It has been serving families, children, and expecting moms since February 2020 and is now under the ownership of chiropractor Dr. Dan Roses, D.C. The Nest was built upon the principles to nurture, empower, support, and teach the local community through chiropractic care.

Dr. Dan Roses grew up in West Orange. After earning his Doctorate of Chiropractic Degree from Life University in Marietta, Ga., Dr. Dan has spent the last three years working as an associate chiropractor at Roses Family Chiropractic in Bayonne and Revolution Chiropractic in Marlton. Now, Dr. Dan is humbled and excited to serve and take care of the people of Parsippany and its surrounding towns in his newest chapter as the owner and chiropractor of The Nest.

Dr. Dan is proficient in multiple chiropractic techniques including Diversified, cox flexion-distraction, activator sacro-occipital technique, gonstead and is certified in the Webster Technique for chiropractic care in pregnancy. He comes from a family of chiropractors – his father, two aunts, an uncle and a cousin are all currently in practice.

When he is not helping others achieve their optimum health through chiropractic, he is an avid sports enthusiast and faithfully follows the New York Yankees, New Jersey Devils, and New York Giants.

The Nest Family, Pediatric, and Prenatal Chiropractic is a member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, click here for more information.

