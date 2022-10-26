Halloween at the Hills Returns

PARSIPPANY — The annual “Halloween at the Hills’ will be held on Friday, October 28 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Parsippany Hills high School, 20 Rita Drive. Join them for their annual night full of fun and safe trick-or-treating!

The PHHS Interact Club is collecting non-perishable goods at Halloween at the Hills to help restock the shelves of the Interfaith Food Pantry. The collection of cans will take place in the cafeteria s you enter.

Enjoy the night with your family while giving back to the community.

