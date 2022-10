PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Woman’s Club of Parsippany- Troy Hills members Ronnie Fagan, Terry Gerber, and Ronnie’s sister, Eileen, delivered 146 Holiday Stockings to NJSFWC headquarters, in New Brunswick. The stockings were collected from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Woman’s Club members, family, co-workers, and friends.

While at headquarters, the ladies helped put boxes together for shipping the stockings.

