Kiwanis Key Club to Host “Halloween at the High”

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School Key Club is hosting its free, annual “Halloween at the High” this year on Friday, October 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the children of Parsippany!

Please join us at Parsippany High School for this exciting and spooky event! There will be trick-or-treating, haunted alleys, crafts, and games. This is a perfect way to become Halloween-ready! Donations for Unicef’s Start Strong: Zambia program will be accepted.

Parsippany High School is located at 309 Baldwin Road.

