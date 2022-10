MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Town of Boonton Police Department Officer in Charge Christian Trowbridge announce that missing 16-year-old Keyoni Jackson from Boonton was found safe.

Keyoni Jackson was located unharmed in Morris Township by the Morris Township Police Department and returned home.

Prosecutor Carroll thanked the public for helping get the word out about this missing teenager.

