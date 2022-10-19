Man Wanted By Morris County Prosecutor’s Office

MORRIS COUNTY — Tyson McCoy is wanted by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Narcotics Task Force, for numerous drug related offenses, including first degree Possession with Intent/Distribution of narcotics, announced the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

McCoy is a 41-year-old male, 6’1’’ tall, and approximately 180 pounds, they said.

He has a barbed wire tattoo on his forehead and multiple other tattoos.

McCoy goes by the nickname “Nitty Gritz” and is the subject of an active arrest warrant.

He is known to frequent the Morristown and Dover areas. If you have any information, please contact the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers call (973) COP-CALL or click here.

