Woodmont Senior Living Receives Approval

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board approved an application by Woodmont Senior Living to construct a three-story, 150 unit senior living building at 79 Interpace Parkway. The application was approved unanimously.

The property located at 79 Interpace Parkway, Block 136.01, Lot 1 is in the ROL (Research, Office and Laboratory) Zone District. On July 5, 2022, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council adopted Ordinance No. 2022-19, amending the Township’s Zoning Ordinance to permit Limited Continuum of Care (LCoC) Communities as Conditional Use in the ROL Zone District.

An LCoC Community is defined in Ordinance 2022-19 as “a facility which is licensed by the New Jersey Department of Health combining apartment-style Independent Living Residences and Assisted Living Residences . . . in a Homelike Environment within a single building, and providing a variety of continuum of care services typical of such Residences, as well as Acute Care Services.”

The approval consisted of 70 independent living units, 52 assisted living units and 28 memory care units. Also the Applicant will include three outdoor courtyards (Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care Courtyards), dog run, outdoor amenities, infrastructure improvements (including stormwater, electric, gas and sanitary sewer), pole mounted lighting, landscaping improvements, signage, driveways that would connect to Interpace Parkway.

Applicant proposed a total of 123 parking spaces with an additional 15 parking spaces to be banked within an access easement to be dedicated to the owner of the adjacent Sonesta Hotel property.

