PARSIPPANY — Saint Ann’s Church will host its 11th Annual Fall Festival, Ministry and Craft Fair on Friday, November 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on Saturday, November 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The festival will feature 44 vendor tables selling crafts and new merchandise, a Friday and Saturday Tricky Tray, a 50 – 50 Raffle and Bake Sale.

As always, food will be available at Pete’s Kitchen (Pete’s soups are legendary).

Saint Ann’s Church is located at 781 Smith Road.

