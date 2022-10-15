Parsippany District 5 Fire Department Open House

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany District 5 Fire Department will host an Open House on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Looking forward to seeing everyone at the Open House! A few reminders about what will be available to everyone.

-Trucks to view and climb on

-Equipment to look at and use

-Fire gear to try on

-Fire hose to use

-Thermal Imaging Camera to see what they see

-Bounce House

-Fire Extinguisher prop to practice how to properly and safely use a Fire Extinguisher

-Fire safety information

-Fire safety giveaways

The Open House is at 200 South Beverwyck Road.

Parking is available at the Chinese Christian Church located at 232 South Beverwyck Road which is right next to our Firehouse.

There is also a gate in between the properties that will be open for everyone to come through to keep as much foot traffic off of South Beverwyck Road as possible.

Again, please share the event so no one misses out. The weather is promising to be perfect for tomorrow.

Come see what your tax dollars provide us with in order to best serve you!

