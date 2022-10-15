Musella Named 13 in Top 100 Millennials

PARSIPPANY – Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella was named #13 in “Insider NJ’s 2022 Insider 100: Millennials Publication.”

Musella, elected to Parsippany-Troy Hills Council last November was the highest vote getter of the Council candidates. Prior to his Council win, Musella was Chairman of Morris County Young Republicans.

According to NJ Insider “The Parsippany Republican is an avid campaigner, and his skills and dedication delivered him a Republican primary victory for council last year and subsequent general election victory in a Morris County town that had been trending Democratic in recent years. His work and campaign ethic has caught the attention of NJGOP bigwigs, who continue to headline fundraisers for Musella.”

Growing up in Franklin Lakes, Justin has been active in local politics since a young age having volunteered on campaigns before he could vote. Politics is one of Justin’s core passions and as a loyal Republican he believes it is his duty and responsibility to be active in making meaningful contributions to the party at a local level. Growing the club to be the largest YR organization in the state is his core focus for the upcoming year. In his professional life, he is a Senior Account ExecutiveSenior Account Executive for Biz2X.

Click here to download the Millennial Publication 2022.

