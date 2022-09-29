Faith Leaders Share the Parsippany Fall Festival

PARSIPPANY — Vicar Psomi Psomas-Jackloski of St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Rabbi Moshe Rudin of Congregation Adath Shalom and Pastor Marissa van Der Valk of Parsippany United Methodist Church enjoy a stroll during the Parsippany Troy Hills Fall Festival.

All three clergy are members of the Parsippany Interfaith Council along with other faith leaders in the township. The Interfaith Council fosters dialogue and works with civil leaders in serving the community in a variety of ways.

The Interfaith Council will be sponsoring an Interfaith Thanksgiving Gathering at the Parsippany United Methodist Church on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m.

