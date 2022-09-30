Sherrill Tests Positive for COVID-19

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) released the following statement after testing positive for COVID-19:

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms. I am thankful for having received both my COVID-19 vaccine and being current on my boosters for the additional protection they provide. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and get your booster shot this fall.”

Representative Mikie Sherrill’s district office is located at 8 Wood Hollow Road, Suite 203.

