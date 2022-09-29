Parsippany’s Public Notice – Public Auction

PARSIPPANY — Public Notice is hereby given that the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will be conducting an online Public Auction through the Municibid website by clicking here for the sale of surplus property.

The bid will started on Tuesday, September 27 and will end on Thursday, October 6 at 5:00 p.m.

All property is being sold in “as is” condition without express or implied warranties.

It is the Township’s right to reject all bids pursuant to N.J.S.A. 18A:18A-45(e) or 40A:11-36(5).

Please click here for a list of the equipment/vehicles for sale.

Those wishing to participate in the online auction should register with Municibid as a buyer.

Questions can be directed to Michael Sifonios at msifonios@parsippany.net or (973) 828-3125.

