Mail-In Ballot Drop Boxes Are Now Open; 30 Boxes in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY — These are the current locations of the Ballot Drop boxes located in Morris County. Additional locations may be added before the next election. You can deposit your ballot approximately 45 days prior to each election. All Ballot Drop boxes will be closed at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

The Ballot Drop boxes are all outside and under surveillance 24/7. They resemble a USPS Blue Mailbox, but are Red, White & Blue and display “Morris County – Official Ballot Drop Box.” The ballots will be picked up by county representatives. All security measures will be followed when collecting and transporting the ballots back to the Board of Elections.

Parsippany: Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Blvd, Parsippany, NJ 07054, Parsippany 07054 View Map

East Hanover: Municipal Building, 411 Ridgedale Ave, East Hanover 07936 View Map

Florham Park: Municipal Building, 111 Ridgedale Ave, Florham Park 07932 View Map

Hanover Township: Municipal Building, 1000 Route 10, Whippany, 07981 View Map

Madison: Public Safety Building: 62 Kings Road, Madison, NJ 07940, Madison 07940 View Map

Morris Plains Municipal Building: 531 Speedwell Ave, Morris Plains 07950 View Map

Town of Boonton: Municipal Building, 100 Washington Street, Boonton 07005 View Map

For a complete list or additional information click here.

