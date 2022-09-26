Morris Sons of Italy Holds Its Annual Members Fall Picnic

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Sons of Italy – Lodge 2561 held its annual Members BBQ/Picnic this past Sunday, September 25 at Knoll Park in Lake Hiawatha.

The Brownstone once again grilled and prepared an abundant amount of all the usual picnic favorites and fixings for the event, chicken, burgers, dogs, salads, snacks, and much more. No one in the group of approximately seventy plus attendees left hungry! As a plus, it turned out to be a gorgeous, comfortable fall day despite the predicted threat of rain, and everyone had a great time getting together with new and old friends, either playing bocci or just enjoying each other’s company. The event is annually offered as a courtesy to all the Lodge’s members, their families and guests, and potential new members.

Knoll Park offered the perfect venue, with a large wooden covered seating area, with multiple picnic tables, and the availability of electricity for those interested to watch their favorite team lose (Go Jets) on the brand-new large screen television which was raffled off and won by one of our members at the end of the afternoon.

As usual, the Lodge also offered the opportunity for a 50/50 and several raffle prizes. As things were wrapping up for the day, out came a varied assortment of desserts, including of course, freshly made Italian style Zeppole covered in that beautiful, powered sugar.

The Lodge, which is a charity-based organization, holds many events throughout the year. All proceeds from those events goes directly to various, local area charitable organizations. Upcoming Morris County Sons of Italy charitable endeavors include a Wine Tasting Evening at the Hanover Manor on October 20, which is co-sponsored with Kiwanis Greater Parsippany, their Annual Beefsteak and Comedy Night on November 19 at the Bloomingdale Fire Headquarters.

Additional information on these events can be found at their website, www.soi2561.org and/or on their Facebook page.

Related

Comments

Comments