Township Council Will Vote on 2022 Budget

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council is scheduled to vote on Mayor James Barberio 2022 Township Budget at the council meeting to be held on Tuesday, August 16.

Regular Township Council Meetings will commence at 7:00 p.m. All meetings will be held on Tuesday evenings. All meetings will be held in the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany.

The Mayor presented the 2022 Township Budget at Tuesday, July 19 town council meeting, which includes a 3.3% tax increase. The introduction of the budget was approved unanimously.

“When I looked through this budget, it was disheartening,” Barberio said. “We have a financial crisis. Our budget challenges won’t be solved in one year.”

In this budget, Barberio hopes to increase the police force, saying that Soriano “let the police department become depleted.” The police department is down to 81 deployable officers. We should be at 103 to 109 deployable officers. I would like to increase it to 96 or 97 by the end of 2022.

Council Vice-President Loretta Gragnani said that “severe cuts were made” and that Barberio “worked tirelessly to get the budget down.” Gragani and Neglia were on the Township’s Finance Committee.

“No one likes this tax increase,” Grangani said. “But this has to be done to put us in a better position next year.”

This year’s budget “only puts out the fire,” dePierro said. “It doesn’t solve the problem.”

The municipal portion of the taxes will increase the average residential assessment ($312,397.00) $312.40 per year or $26.03 per month.

The average residential assessment ($312,397.00) tax increase will be $478.00, or just under $40.00 per day, which includes municipal, school, county, open space, library and fire taxes.

The total 2022 budget is $241,553,717.41 as compared to the 2021 budget of $230,055,504.21. The 2022 budget includes an increase in school taxes of $2,643,143.11. (2021 School Tax was $146,841,284.00 and 2022 School Tax is $149,484,427.11).