Parsippany’s 19th Annual Fall Festival is Scheduled for Sunday, September 25

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills announced the “19th Annual Fall Festival” will take place this year on Sunday, September 25 from 12:00 Noon to 5:00 p.m. on North Beverwyck Road.

The town-wide celebration not only provides an opportunity to highlight township programs, services, organizations and businesses, but also encourages community spirit.

The generosity of the business community has played a large role in the success of the past festivals. For those businesses and organizations wanting to participate click here to register. Please be sure to submit your forms as soon as possible.

Parsippany’s 19th Annual Fall Festival promises to be one of the most successful festivals yet. There will be entertainment, rides, and other attractions to help bring out people to the event.

The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is offering spaces on a first come first serve basis. Display spaces vary depending on location and intended use. Vendors that are selling food will be distributed along the entire area with priority given to local food vendors and local organizations selling food. North Beverwyck Road merchants have first preference on the space in front of their establishments as long as a completed registration form and the required fee are received at the Recreation Department by September 15.

For registration for non-profits and other groups click here

If you have any questions, please email recreation@parsippany.net or call (973) 263-7257.

Related

Comments

Comments