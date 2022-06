PARSIPPANY — A ticket sold at 7-Eleven, 31 N Beverwyck Road, won a third-tier prize, generating $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing. The winning numbers were 14, 16, 36, 52, and 60. The Red Power Ball number was 16, and the Power Play was 3X.

There were 23,215 other New Jersey players who took home an estimated $133,902 in prizes ranging from $4.00 to $300.00.