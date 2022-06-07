38th Annual Giralda Music and Arts Festival

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris Arts invites you to wrap up your June activities with live music and art on the beautiful grounds of the Giralda Farms Corporate Park, (the former Dodge Estate). Along with wonderful musical performances, there will be plenty to see and do including children’s activities, 50/50, food trucks, an art show, and a sale and picnic contest. This will mark Morris Arts’ 38th Giralda Music & Arts Festival – and the return to their normal June time slot.

Under the baton of José Luis Dominguez, the New Jersey Symphony performance will feature a tribute to Sondheim, Sousa’s ode to his time in New Jersey in “The Atlantic City Pageant” and so much more. An inspiring performance by the New Jersey Symphony Youth Orchestra’s Henry Lewis Concerto Competition winner rounds out this concert of favorites the whole family will love.

This year’s pre-show performance is by Chico Alvarez and the Palomonte Afro-Cuban Big Band. This energetic 13-piece band will re-visit the musical culture of the golden era of traditional Cuban music and present it in a modern contemporary setting.

Morris Arts’ Executive Director, Tom Werder, shared: “We are thrilled to be hosting Giralda in its June timeslot again with our usual incredible music, art, food, and family-friendly activities! If we’ve learned anything over these past couple of years, it’s the value of sharing the unique experience of live performance and art together in person. We can’t wait to see everyone and share the excitement of this beautiful outdoor event,” he exclaimed.

Gates open early at 4:00 p.m. for picnics and activities, including an art show/sale featuring 15+ artists, the Montclair Art Museum Art Truck, OMG Bubbles, and the following food trucks: Señor Tacos, Aroy-D the Thai Elephant, and NJ Delicious Vintage Ice Cream.

Covid Statement: Morris Arts will continue to monitor NJ state guidelines, and review and revise these protocols as necessary.

Date: Sunday, June 26, 2022 (rain location: Mennen Arena, Morristown)

Time: Gates open at 4:00 p.m.;

Pre-Show Performance 4:30 p.m.;

Symphony Performance at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Giralda Farms, Dodge Drive, and Madison Ave. (Rt. 124), Madison;

Rain location: Mennen Arena, Morristown

Tickets: In advance: Adults: $20 adults (over 12); Children: $4; under 4, free. (Group sales, 10 or more, $15 adults); At the gate/day of: Adults: $25 adults (over 12); Children: $5; under 4, free.

Click here for tickets. In-person tickets are available at LOKL Café in Morristown.

The NJS program includes:

Francis Scott Key/Damrosch Star-Spangled Banner

Rossini Overture to The Barber of Seville

Florence Price “Juba Dance” from Symphony No. 1 in E Minor

Suppé Poet and Peasant: Overture Mozart Allegro from Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major, K. 216

Sondheim/J. Tunick A Little Night Music: Suite for Orchestra<

J. Strauss Jr. Tritsch-Tratsch-Polka, Op. 214

John Philip Sousa “The Atlantic City Pageant”

Arturo Márquez Danzón No. 2

Robert W. Lowden Armed Forces Salute

John Philip Sousa/McAlister The Stars & Stripes Forever