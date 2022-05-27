Memorial Day Parade Road Closures

PARSIPPANY — Monday, May 30, at 12:000 Noon the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will be holding their Memorial Day Parade on North Beverwyck Road. At approximately 10:30 a.m., numerous roads will be blocked off to maintain a safe and secure parade route. Those roadways will be reopened at approximately 3:00 p.m. Please see the diagram below of the parade route, road closures, and limited access areas.

•Residents of Knoll Gardens and Knoll Manor will be able to access and leave their homes by utilizing the blue route. All entry and exits from Knoll Gardens and Knoll Manor will be limited to the driveway at the very top of Van Wyk Road. Due to the staging of the parade vehicles and marching bands along Knoll Road, the very top driveway will be the only driveway from which vehicles will be allowed to enter or exit.

Please advise any guest that you may be expecting of this limited access as well. All traffic exiting Knoll Gardens onto Knoll Road must make a left turn while the Parade vehicles/Marching Bands are staged on Knoll Road.

Additionally, there will be a police officer and barricades located at the Knoll Road intersection with Lake Shore Drive/Greenbank Road. Kindly inform the officer that you are going to Knoll Gardens/Knoll Manor and not traveling through the closed parade area.

Also, advise any visitors that you may be expecting that they need to enter Knoll Gardens/Knoll Manor from Knoll Road and that they too must inform the officer stationed at Lake Shore Road/Greenbank Road that they are just visiting Knoll Gardens/Knoll Manor. If you are unfamiliar with the Top Exit/Entrance on Van Wyk Road, there will be signs/arrows posted to assist drivers in finding the exit.

Finally, we apologize for the temporary inconvenience that this may cause. We hope that you have the opportunity to watch and enjoy the Parade.