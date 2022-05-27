Ajaco Towing Gives Back to the Community

PARSIPPANY — A local Parsippany business, Ajaco Towing gives back to Parsippany.

AJACO provided vehicles and their facilities to Parsippany District 5 Fire Department to perform vehicle extrication training as they always extended a hand to emergency services.

They work closely side-by-side during major incidents and continue to train together to learn each other’s jobs to work as one unit.

Ajaco Towing has the highest experience in emergency recovery in the industry. Their onsite technicians inspect are available 24/7 and are prepared to immediately handle every Emergency Recovery Job. Their competitive rates enable us to provide you with the quickest and most efficient customer service.

AJACO is located at 1029 Edwards Road; They are also located at 305 Manor Avenue, Harrison, and 1052 Route 10, Randolph.

If you are interested in joining Parsippany District 5 Fire Department, click here.