Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Swears in New Agent

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce the hiring of William A. Fox as Agent for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Agent Fox was officially sworn in by Prosecutor Carroll at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on May 16, 2022.

Agent Fox began his career in law enforcement as an investigator for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office in 1972, becoming an Assistant Prosecutor at the ECPO in 1979. In 1980, he joined the New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety, Division of Criminal Justice as a Deputy Attorney General, and over the next decade, served in the Environmental Prosecutions Task Force/Organized Crime/Racketeering Bureau, Special Prosecutions and Organized Crime, and Economic Crime Section units.

Between 1990 and up until joining the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, he served in private law firms, including acting as a joint municipal prosecutor for Hillsborough/Montgomery/Manville from 2003 through 2022.

Agent Fox earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Saint Peter’s College and a Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law. Prosecutor Carroll said, “We are very pleased to have Bill Fox join our Office. As noted above, Bill has a huge amount of professional experience and more specifically, has served as an Essex County Investigator, an Assistant Prosecutor, Deputy Attorney General and Municipal Prosecutor for many years and has a vast knowledge of the criminal justice system. On a personal note, I have known Bill for over 40 years and his character, skills, integrity, and work ethic will be a significant benefit to the MCPO and the citizens of our communities.”