Morris County Retirees Education Association to Hold Meeting

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Retirees Education Association will hold its May meeting and luncheon on Wednesday, May 11 at the Birchwood Manor, Jefferson Road, Whippany. Masks and proof of Covid vaccinations are required to attend. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m.

They will be voting for officers.

The luncheon will begin at 12:00 p.m. The entertainment will be Karickter – music of the 50s, 60s, ad 70s.

Donations to the Interfaith Food Pantry will be accepted at this time. The cost to attend is $35.00 for members and $44.00 for guests. For reservations call (973) 514-1080 by May 1, 2022.

