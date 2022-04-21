Sherrill, Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris Emphasize Critical Need for Youth Suicide Prevention Services

PARSIPPANY —Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) hosted a panel discussion with the Mental Health Association (MHA) of Essex and Morris to discuss the direct federal funding secured by Rep. Sherrill for a pilot project for suicide prevention services targeted to students in schools in NJ-11’s four counties.

Watch the livestream here. Panel begins at 20:25.

“As a mom of four kids, I am deeply concerned about the impact of the pandemic on our youth and adolescents. Over the past few years, our kids have experienced higher rates of stress, anxiety, and fear,” said Rep. Sherrill. “That’s why I worked hard to secure direct federal funding for MHA of Essex and Morris to expand suicide prevention outreach services in schools throughout NJ-11. I want to thank MHA CEO Bob Davison and his team for their commitment to the mental health of our children and families. Together, we will take care of our community and save lives.”

Community leaders throughout NJ-11, including MHA Executive Director Bob Davison and his team, Asst. Commissioner of the NJ Department of Human Services for the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services Valerie Mielke, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, MHA Director of Suicide Prevention Services Tracy Klingener, representatives from the LGBTQ+ and veterans communities, parents who have somehow found a way to turn tragedy into a movement for prevention, and elected officials from the local and state governments, came together to discuss the critical need for mental health resource outreach for children and youth as we emerge from the pandemic.

“Congresswoman Sherrill’s leadership on suicide prevention is inspiring and reassuring. It is wonderful to know that individuals and their families struggling with mental health issues have a voice in Washington. This grant is a wise investment in the people of New Jersey, especially as we rebound from the pandemic. It will make a difference, allowing MHA to provide education throughout the district about suicide prevention and raise awareness about the importance of mental health,” said Bob Davison, CEO of the Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris.

Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris’s Suicide Prevention Services program will be receiving direct federal funds through Community Projects in the House Appropriations Committee. These services are designed to provide specific presentations on suicide prevention for students in grades 6-12. These services can also support the greater community of Essex, Morris, Passaic, and Sussex Counties, including parents, family members, houses of worship, and colleges. The project will include a media campaign to increase awareness regarding mental health with information on how and where to find help.

