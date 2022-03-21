Parsippany-Troy Hills School Strategic Planning Process To Begin

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Board of Education is excited to embark on the continuation of their strategic planning process that will result in our next three-to-five-year plan to enhance student achievement and further enrich our schools.

Strategic planning is a thoughtful, reflective process that depends on participation by all stakeholders. Your thoughts and suggestions are critical if this process is to be successful and provide the District with a meaningful three-to-five year plan to enhance our high-performing district.

Students, teachers, administrators, parents, and community members will be invited to participate in the process by responding to our electronic surveys. The information gathered during this process will be used to identify areas that are effective and areas of focus over the next several years.

Please watch for announcements about survey participation. They welcome feedback from the schools and township as they define the focus for the coming years.

Related

Comments

Comments