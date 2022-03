PARSIPPANY — Loantaka Parsippanong Chapter of The Daughters Of The American Revolution will host a “Dine to Donate” at the Gourmet Cafe. This will help them Fund their Scholarship Fund for women returning to work. Join on April 4 all day, 10% of the gross profits will be added to our scholarship fund. No flyer is needed. Just show up, eat in or order out.

Gourmet Cafe is located at 136 Baldwin Road, Parsippany.

Related

Comments

Comments