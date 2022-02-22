Missing Person from Care-One Found Deceased; No Foul Play

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph K. Kimker, Parsippany-Troy Hills Acting Police Chief Richard Pantina, and Morris County Sheriff James Gannon announce that a person who was initially reported missing in Parsippany-Troy Hills, was later found deceased.

On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 10:29 p.m., the Parsippany Police Department was notified by Care One Nursing Home 100 Mazdabrook Road that a resident was missing. The resident, identified as John Eschenbach, age 79, was reported missing from that facility by the staff. Attempts were made by various agencies to locate Mr. Eschenbach. On Saturday, February 19, Mr. Eschenbach was found deceased in a tree line along Route 80 at approximately 12:00 noon. There was no indication of foul play and nothing suspicious was reported.

There is no further information to be released at this time.