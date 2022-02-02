Board of Adjustment to Hold Special Meeting Regarding Route 80 Billboard

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, February 2 at 7:00 p.m. to discuss Application 19:21, Pacific Outdoor Advertising, 299 Littleton Road, Block: 395 Lots: 1 Zone: B-2, Preliminary, and Final Major Site Plan w/‘C’/‘D’ Variance to construct a billboard. This meeting is carried from December 15, 2021.

The applicant is seeking permission to construct a billboard adjacent to Route 80 consisting of a monopole and two display panels, one facing Route 80 Eastbound and one facing Route 80 Westbound. Each panel will be 14 feet high by 48 feet wide (672 square feet panel). The height to the top of the billboard will be 60 feet. The billboard meets all New Jersey State Department of Transportation (“NJDOT”) requirements, and an Outdoor Advertising Permit has been issued by the NJDOT.

The property is located at 299 Littleton Road, is designated as Block 395, Lot 1 on the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Tax Map, and is located in the B-2 Zoning District.

The applicant is seeking the following approvals, variances, and waivers: Use Variances pursuant to N.J.S.A. 40:55D-70(d)(1) for the proposed use and two principal uses on the Property which is not permitted in the zone under the Zoning Ordinance; Variance pursuant to N.J.S.A. 40:55D-70(d)(6) for sign height of 60 feet where the Zoning Ordinance allows a maximum of 35 feet; Variance pursuant to N.J.S.A. 40:55D-70(c) (1 & 2) to permit rear yard setback of 5 feet where a minimum of 30 feet is required.

