Parsippany Quick Chek Will Be Reopening

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus has been informed that Parsippany Quick Chek is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, February 12.

Quick Chek which is located at 170 Parsippany Road in the Green Hills Plaza sustained extensive water and smoke damage from the fire in nearby stores. (Click here to read related story)

An early morning fire was reported at approximately 12:45 a.m., on Tuesday, January 4. Witnesses at the scene said it started in Joseph’s Pizzeria. Reports that the rear of Joseph’s Pizzeria collapsed. The address for Joseph’s Pizzeria is 180 Parsippany Road. Best Brains Learning Center, Joseph’s Pizza, Empty Store (Bagel), Panda Wok, Pediatrics, and Dry Cleaner were deemed uninhabitable at this time due to structural damage.

The Parsippany Quick Chek is one of the oldest locations in the chain. QuickChek is a chain of convenience stores based in Whitehouse Station with 153 stores in New Jersey and New York. The first store opened in Dunellen in 1967 and has since then grown into a chain.

