PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education will hold a VIRTUAL meeting on Thursday, January 6. Regular Session 6:30 p.m.

The members of the Public can click here to join the meeting. Passcode: M673bL

Members of the public will be given the opportunity for public comment during those times allocated on the agenda, and all comments must be in accordance with the procedures and time limits set forth in Board Policy 0167, which can be found in the District website by clicking here.

To request a chance to speak during the public portion, please raise your virtual hand.

The meeting will consist of:

Organization of the Board

PersonnelAward of Bids

Payment of Bills

Transfer of Funds

General Business Items

To download a copy of the Superintendent’s Bulletin can be found by clicking here.