PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education will hold a VIRTUAL meeting on Thursday, January 6. Regular Session 6:30 p.m.
The members of the Public can click here to join the meeting. Passcode: M673bL
Members of the public will be given the opportunity for public comment during those times allocated on the agenda, and all comments must be in accordance with the procedures and time limits set forth in Board Policy 0167, which can be found in the District website by clicking here.
To request a chance to speak during the public portion, please raise your virtual hand.
The meeting will consist of:
Organization of the Board
PersonnelAward of Bids
Payment of Bills
Transfer of Funds
General Business Items
To download a copy of the Superintendent’s Bulletin can be found by clicking here.