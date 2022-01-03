Tammy Murphy Tests Positive For COVID-19

MORRIS COUNTY — First Lady Tammy Murphy tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test. She is asymptomatic. Governor Murphy and the rest of the family have tested negative, and they will continue to test regularly in the coming days.

The Governor and First Lady tested themselves due to a recent known non-family contact in their home. Required procedures for reporting, case investigation, and contact tracing have been followed.

The Governor’s regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing will shift to a virtual format and stream online. As the Governor is vaccinated and boosted, he is not required to quarantine per CDC guidance. He will continue to wear a mask in all public settings.

Both the Governor and First Lady are vaccinated and boosted and have exercised caution whenever possible, including double masking. They urge all New Jerseyans to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask, and keep themselves and their loved ones safe.