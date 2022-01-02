Mayor Barberio Returns and Takes Oath of Office with New Councilmen Musella and Neglia

PARSIPPANY — On New Year’s Day, Parsippany residents received a new Mayor along with two new Councilmen. At noon, Councilmen Justin Musella and Frank Neglia took their oath of office followed by Mayor Jamie Barberio.

The municipal building was packed with family, politicians, and well-wishers. The meeting was called to order by Township Clerk Khaled Madin, who also asked everyone to stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance, before kicking off the official meeting.

Shortly afterward, Reverend Bragg commenced the invocation.

Councilman Justin Musella was sworn-in first. He was accompanied by his fiancé Courtney Pirone who held the Bible. Senator Joe Pennacchio had the honor of administering his oath of office. Musella’s large family was in the audience beaming with pride.

Next up was Councilman Frank Neglia who was accompanied by his family including his wife Sandy and his mom and kids. His oath was administered by Board of Education Attorney Katherine Gilfillan.

When it came time to swear in the new Mayor, Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi joined in as she administered the oath of office to Mayor Barberio. The Mayor was also accompanied by his daughter Angela who held the bible while he was sworn in.

All three new officials addressed the public mentioning their desire to bring back “Pride in Parsippany.” Mayor Barberio emotionally thanked everyone who helped him reach his goal, four years in the making, of returning to the town hall to be Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor.