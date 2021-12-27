Township Council Presents “Certificate of Appreciation” to Peterson and McCarthy

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council presented a “Certificate of Appreciation” to outgoing Council members Janice McCarthy and Emily Peterson.

Peterson and McCarthy did not seek re-election and their term ends on December 31, 2021.

They will be replaced by two Republicans, Justin Musella, and Frank Neglia.

The swearing-in of Negia and Musella along with Mayor-Elect James Barberio will be held on Saturday, January 1 at 12:00 Noon at the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard. The event is open to the public. Masks are required.