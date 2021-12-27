Nikolajs Grinvalds Named to Elmira College Dean’s List for Winter 2021 Term

PARSIPPANY — Nikolajs Grinvalds of Lake Hiawatha has been named to the Elmira College Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 Term. Full-time undergraduate students registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and earning a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher at the end of Term I or Term II are placed on the Dean’s List at the College.

