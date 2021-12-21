Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Swears in New Assistant Prosecutor

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood announce the hiring of Robert J. Gross, Jr. as Assistant Prosecutor for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Assistant Prosecutor Gross was officially sworn in by First Assistant Prosecutor Calderwood at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on December 20. Assistant Prosecutor Gross will be assigned to the Specialized Services Unit.

Assistant Prosecutor Gross began his legal career as a law clerk in 2019 for Judge Peter F. Bariso, Jr. at the Superior Court of New Jersey, 6th Vicinage in Jersey City. He served as an assistant prosecutor at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Juvenile Unit from 2020 until starting with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. He has held internships and externships with the Exxon Mobil Corporation, Centre County Court of Common Pleas in Pennsylvania, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey Office of the Attorney General Division of Criminal Justice-Appellate Bureau, and the New York County District Attorney’s Office-Investigations Division-Rackets Bureau.

He also volunteered with the Penn State Law Veteran’s Clinic. Assistant Prosecutor Gross holds a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Pennsylvania State University, paralegal certification from Georgetown University, and a Juris Doctorate from Penn State Law. Prosecutor Carroll said, “I believe Assistant Prosecutor Gross will make a fine addition to our prosecutorial team.”