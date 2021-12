PARSIPPANY — Santa visited Parsippany Elks on Saturday, December 11, courtesy of Team Martone.

In addition, Team Martone collected non-perishable foods to be donated to St. Peter’s Food Pantry.

“We got to witness priceless moments with families and collected a very generous amount of food for the food pantry. We want to give a huge thank you to the Parsippany Elks club for all they did to help. Working together really made a special event,” said Andrea Martone.