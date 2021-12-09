Parsippany Green Team is Collecting Non-Working Holiday Lights

PARSIPPANY — Hanging up your holiday lights only to plug them in and find they don’t work!?

Don’t throw them out! The Parsippany Green Team is happy to sponsor a Holiday Lights Collection of non-working and working string lights. Drop-off bins will be at the Parsippany Recycling Center and the Parsippany PAL building through the middle of January.

Members of the Green Team will collect the lights and properly dispose of them.

Thank you to the Parsippany administration and employees at the Recycling Center and PAL for working with us so we can prevent the lights from going straight to the landfill.

Happy Holidays from the Green Team!

