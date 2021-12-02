Parsippany’s Christmas Tree Lighting

PARSIPPANY — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the whole family’s invited! Saturday, December 11 at Town Hall, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will celebrate the season with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Santa Claus will arrive at Town Hall on a Township Fire Truck to light up the Christmas tree and Township Holiday sprits! Santa will meet all the kids in attendance, so be sure to bring your cameras.

Please follow Video-On-The-Go Channel 21, as well as the Township social Media Pages so see the tree lighting on-demand this weekend!

Parsippany Town Hall is located at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

